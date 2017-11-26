Mara’s sneak preview features wedding and formal apparel

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Mara opened Saturday for a sneak preview of the new wedding and formal attire establishment on Kelly Street in Charles City.

Mara seems inconspicuous when you approach. Except for the name on the front and a red dress visible through the window, the business could be mistaken for a residence.

That red dress sets up consumers for what they will find inside — an array of dresses, bridal gowns, Christmas dresses and formal wear.

Tiffany Rottinghaus opened up Mara for a soft open Saturday and had crowds coming and going, and showcased the well-prepared home turned business.

“Its been really great,” said Rottinghaus. “We’ve had quite a few people in looking for Christmas dresses, and bridal gowns and prom dresses.”

Mara will be be able to outfit people for weddings, balls, special events and proms, offering “high quality products, but still very comfortably priced,” said Rottinghaus.

“We bought this in August. This house was built in 1880,” Rottinghaus said. “My business plan has been in the works for a couple of years now.”

The house was remodeled over two months.

“This came to fruition over the course of me dreaming about it, and wanting it a certain way,” Rottinghaus said. “Now we’re here.”

Saturday’s event was a sneak peak, Rottinghaus said.

“We will have normal business hours in a week or two,” she said.

Her store will be open 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, “with extended hours in the evenings,” Rottinghaus said, adding that Mara’s Facebook page will show any changes.

“We’ve had quite a few people in here from all walks of life,” she said.

There were grandmothers there shopping for Christmas dresses for their granddaughters.

“We’ve had a few brides in already this morning,” Rottinghaus said. “We are going to have a large prom offering.”

Mara’s prom studio is currently being renovated, but should be open in the next month or so, she said.

The prom studio is the second building on the property and can be seen from the entrance room.

“That will have its own vibe, its own youthful atmosphere for our younger customers,” Rottinghaus said.