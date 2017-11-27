Local broadband business loses connection

Press Staff Report

Unggoy Broadband’s customers lost their internet connection over the weekend, starting on midmorning Sunday, and most likely won’t see it back until Tuesday.

“We are working on getting our back-up in place,” said Trisha Miller, Unggoy’s technical operations coordinator, early Monday evening.

The company posted a message on its Facebook page saying, “We are working quickly to get the outage resolved for many of you on the network. As soon as we have an ETA we will let you know. We feel your frustration and are certainly frustrated as well. We hope to have good news to report to you very soon.”

Unnggoy hopes to be back online by Tuesday at the latest, Miller said.

The loss of services was attributed to an interruption of service from the primary service provider, Miller said. She declined to identify that provider.