Marble Rock receives one of 26 state water quality loans

Staff report

The town of Marble Rock is one of 26 communities to receive part of $82.8 million in water quality loans, the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced in a joint statement.

Marble Rock is receiving $108,000 in a low-interest water quality loan as part of the State Revolving Fund, the two departments announced. The planning and design loan received by the town will help cover first-phase project costs as Marble Rock updates water infrastructure.

The town has previously worked on wells and water main hookups, and will continue those updates with the new project in 2018, City Clerk Brittney Katcher said. Marble Rock plans to replace some outdated water mains and add more shutoff valves throughout the town to make it easier to work on parts of the town, without cutting off half or all of Marble Rock residents’ water supply in the future.

Marble Rock has applied for a $300,000 community bloc grant to aid with the project, Katcher said. The total project’s cost is estimated at roughly $621,000, and the town expects the project to take place in late summer.