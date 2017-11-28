Authorities investigating potential foul play in Grundy Center man’s disappearance

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

TUESDAY, 1:16 p.m. — The investigation into a Grundy Center man’s disappearance is examining potential foul play, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said on Tuesday.

The state is asking Floyd County residents to report potential sightings of Michael Bruce Johns, 28, who was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

“We are searching for a person who we believe there was foul play involved in his disappearance,” DCI Agent Scott Reger told the Press.

Johns was reported missing by his mother on Oct. 26. At the time, the listing on the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page said Johns may be in the Charles City or Waterloo areas.

Johns is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477, the Grundy Center Police Department at 319-825-5523, or the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 319-824-6933. You can also leave information at www.cvcrimestop.com.

This story will be updated as the Charles City Press confirms new developments.