Charles City teacher to make a dash at Waterloo Black Hawks game

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

A Charles City Middle School teacher has a chance to make a dash on the ice for her students this December.

Sixth-grade instructor Angela Willey will Dash for Cash with nine other northeast Iowa teachers on Dec. 9 during intermission at the Waterloo Black Hawks’ home game — collecting up to $2,500 in $1 bills scattered across the center ice before time runs out.

Participating teachers have more than one way to raise funds for their school. A portion of tickets purchased will also be donated.

Fifty teachers in the northeast Iowa region submitted one-page essays to be considered for the fundraiser, said Joe Greene, Waterloo Black Hawks vice president of sales and marketing.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this. The impact it’s going to bring to classrooms and teachers — it’s going to be pretty powerful and impactful,” Greene said.

Willey submitted an essay about Charles City Middle School’s newest after-school program, which she and other teachers hope encourages stronger relationships among their students.

“We thought that by allowing students more opportunities to be together, work on making relationships, would help with getting along better during the day. … However, we don’t have a lot of activities that are available to students, or food to give them a snack,” Willey said. “I saw this opportunity for the dash for cash and wanted to try to utilize it to help with our after-school programs.”

In her essay, Willey said the sixth-grade teachers were shocked when 70 out of the 120 students showed interest in joining the new program.

“Although most of our students are just thrilled to be together with us after school, we are wanting to make our time together more meaningful,” Willey wrote. “My students mean so much to me and I would do whatever I can to help them make great school memories.”

Willey will be competing with teachers from schools in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Waverly-Shell Rock and Dike-New Hartford.

The day’s fundraising doesn’t rely solely on the teachers, Greene added. Each teacher will receive a code and fliers they can send out to their communities.

Residents who purchase tickets before the Dec. 9 game can use their teacher’s code to reserve a seat in the district’s section, and $3 from every ticket will be donated to that teacher’s school, to be used in any way the school wants.

The Black Hawks received so many essays by teachers who needed books, that the staff is exploring a potential book drive for a future game, Greene added.

Tickets are $12 for the game, and can be ordered by calling the Waterloo Black Hawks and mentioning “Charles City Middle School” or “Ms. Willey.” The Black Hawks will play against the Fargo Force, with the game starting at 7 p.m. For more information on the game, contact the Waterloo Black Hawks at 319-232-3444.

Spectators can also fill out an order form for tickets, released by the Black Hawks to Willey, who can be reached at awilley@charles-city.k12.ia.us.

The Waterloo Black Hawks want to make the event an annual tradition during the season, Greene said.

“Our goal is to increase the dollars and number of teachers that get to participate,” Greene said. “We’re hopeful students get behind this and get behind their teachers.”