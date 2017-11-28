Transcend hosts Q and A on transgender topics

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Transcend, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the transgender, non-binary and gender nonconforming community in Iowa, hosted a presentation to give basic information on the LGBTQ community and discuss terminology, laws and policies.

“This is an space to ask any questions,” said Transcend President Jessamy Orcutt as she began the event at the Charles City library.

The transgender community is alive and well, even in rural Iowa, Orcutt said.

During the event Orcutt went over LGBTQ terminology, and defined LGBTQ as lesbian, gay bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning.

The event covered terminology of transgender people and gender nonconforming individuals. Questions were encouraged on any the subjects, and nothing was considered taboo.

Transcend began in January 2017.

Orcutt has am 18-year-old son that came out as transgender three years ago, she said.

“When he came out, his father and I really wanted that experience to be a good experience for him,” Orcutt said. “We wanted him to have all the resources he needed and to have this smooth journey.”

Orcutt found that there weren’t many doctors or support groups.

“The closest we could find was in Cedar Falls and it was a support group that was on a school night and in the evenings so he couldn’t make it,” Orcutt said.

From there Orcutt began her own support group that has grown from just four members to 29 at some meetings, she said.

“We feel what we do is very necessary,” she said. “We’re glad we’re able to help with a need that’s in our area, but there is still a great need for resources in our area.”

Orcutt advised those in attendance to get to know transgender people.

“Not just as a transgender person, not just as a gay person, but as a person, because deep down that’s all they are,” Orcutt said. “Just like you and me.”

Individuals interested in joining can contact Transcend by email at contact@transcend.lgbt or at the website at www.transcend.ldbt or visit the group’s Facebook page.