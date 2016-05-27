Ralph W. Jacobs, 77, passed to be with our Lord and his beloved wife Patty of 42 years on May 18, 2016. He was surrounded by his children; Timothy (wife Jutta and granddaughter Jessica), Shawn and Kamala. Ralph is survived by his children (mentioned above); his siblings, Delores Farner (Sam) and Sandra Slinger (Terry) of Cedar Rapids, Roger Jacobs (Marcia), Beverly Waddell (Charles) and Tammy Jacobs of Charles City. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patty (Waldemar) Jacobs; father, Forrest Jacobs; mother, Malita (Wefel) Jacobs; brother, LaVerne Jacobs; sister-in-law Juanita Jacobs; and brother-in-law, Sam Farner.

Ralph was born in Waterloo on July 26, 1938. After graduating from Charles City High School in Charles City, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving honorably from 1958 to 1964.

Following his service in the United States Air Force, Ralph continued his service to his Country as a Civil Servant as a heavy equipment operator and firefighter at Vandenberg AFB for 40 years. Ralph was a truly loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He loved working in his garden, camping and enjoyed simple times enjoying a cup of coffee with his wife Patty. Ralph was a compassionate man with a true sense of the American spirit; as he proudly raised the American Flag on his home each and every morning. A private viewing with his immediate family was held at the Schertz Funeral Home in Schertz, Texas on May 23. In lieu of flowers, cards, etc., we as the family ask that you take the time to contact your family members and let them know that you love them.

