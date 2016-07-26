OBITUARIES

Jane L. Dight

Jane L. Dight, 74, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2016 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A funeral service for Jane Dight will be held 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 26, 2016 at Rudd United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Roth officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.

Visitation will be held at Hauser Funeral Home Monday, July 25, 2016 will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Tuesday.

Jane Lovette (Anderson) Dight, the daughter of Clarke and Verta (Elliott) Anderson, was born July 22, 1941 in Charles City. She was raised on a farm outside of Floyd and attended school in Floyd as well. She transferred to Charles City High School for her senior year when the Floyd School closed becoming a member of the first class from Floyd to graduate from Charles City High School in 1959. Jane then went to business school in Mason City for s short time before getting married to Charles Dight on April 3, 1960 at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd. The couple made their home on a farm in rural Rockford where they raised their family and remained living for their entire married life.

Jane was a member of the Rudd United Methodist Church where she was involved with the United Methodist Women, Ruth Circle and keyboard player for several years for Sunday services (Jane was very instrumental in getting the new keyboard at church). She was also called upon often to play at funerals and for several special events. Jane was also a 4-H Leader, a member of Young Mothers, Ulster Homemakers, WHO Club (Women Helping Others) and the 500 card club.

She enjoyed music, cake decorating, reading, sewing, travelling (especially to the casino and to support family in Colorado) and taking photos of family and friends at gatherings. Two things Jane was especially known for were her angel food cakes and her homemade birthday cards. She made baking an angel food cake seem so simple and she never missed a birthday with that special card made just for you.

Living family members include her daughter, Debra (Jerry) Etzen of Parker, Colorado; son, Dennis Dight of Charles City; six grandchildren: Adam (Jessica), Andy and Alex Etzen, Danny, Holly (Jesse Bell) and Sammy Dight; two great-grandchildren: Ashton and Kinsley; two sisters: Alice Stewart of Charles City and Leah Platt of Boise, Idaho; sister-in-law, Fae (Richard) Laird of Webster City; three brothers-in-law: Robert (Marian) Dight of Charles City, Richard (Brenda) Dight of Rudd and Tom (Pam) Dight of Osage; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles on June 1, 2015; nephew, Kyle Dight; brother, Roger Anderson; and two brothers-in-law: Lee Stewart and Jerry Platt.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

Dight