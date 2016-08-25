Thomas “Tom” Dight, 65, of Osage, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016 at the Hannibal Regional Medical Center in Hannibal, Mo.

A funeral service for Tom Dight will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Carma Hillman officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016 and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial to the family is suggested.

Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.

