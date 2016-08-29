Beverly “Jane” Lewis Carpenter, 88, of New Hampton, formerly of Charles City and Marshalltown, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24 2016.

A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at Hauser Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 from 5-7 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m.

Inurnment and graveside service will take place at Rosehill cemetery in Marshalltown on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow at Best Western Regency; all are welcome to attend.

Jane was born Dec. 27, 1927 in Des Moines. She was the daughter of Thelma Farrell Gaudineer and Charles Gaudineer. Jane lived her younger years in Des Moines, where she graduated from East High School in 1944. She attended the University of Iowa, where she met her husband Leon Warren Lewis. They married Sept. 11, 1948, and to this union six children were born. They resided in Des Moines, Esterville, Ames and Marshalltown. Warren died in 1970.

Jane had a career in banking working for many years at Fidelity Brenton Bank in Marshalltown, where she retired in 1989. She married John Carpenter in August of 1989 and a few years later moved to Charles City.

Jane enjoyed traveling and was able to see much of the world but was always ready to come home to her family. Her grandchildren loved her crazy antics and she loved being a grandma. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, volunteered at Floyd County Memorial Hospital, Hospice, WIC, and numerous other community organizations.

She is survived by five children: Mark (Cindy) Lewis of San Clemente, Calif.; Beth (Rod) Wilson of Nashua; Rob (Jodee) Lewis of Mission Viejo, Calif.; Kris Lewis of Osage; Kim (Ralph) Hennessy of New Hampton; daughter-in-law Carolyn Lewis; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both her husbands; her son Nile Lewis, and her brother Jack Gaudineer.

She will be greatly missed.

Hauser Funeral Home, 641-228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com

