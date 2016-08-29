Daniel Lacour, 29, of Aplington, passed away Aug. 24, 2016.

A funeral service for Daniel will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 at Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd with Pastor Wendy Johannesen officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Hauser Funeral Home Thursday, Sept. 1, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service Friday at the church.

Daniel James Lacour, the son of Steven and Connie Lacour, was born Nov. 21, 1986 in Osage. He attended Charles City schools and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy from the University of Northern Iowa. Daniel was always interested in the arts, even writing a book in junior high which he later self-published. In grade school he excelled at painting, drawing, playing the saxophone, and playing the piano. He also worked in grounds keeping for several summers at Charles City schools. When Daniel moved on to UNI he continued with both his artistic and grounds keeping skills working with the UNI maintenance department. After college he worked at Affina, and most recently at CBE in Waterloo.

Daniel was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd and Omicron Delta Kappa at UNI. He was artistic in nearly every sense, and enjoyed writing, attending rock concerts, and making his own music which he made available for purchase online. When Daniel had a vision of a project in his head, be it music, art, or anything else, he worked hard to make it a reality. He enjoyed the challenge of home ownership, working on landscaping, maintenance and other projects around the house in his spare time. Daniel also enjoyed biking, as a mode of transportation and for fun.

Living family members include his parents of Charles City; brother: Adam (Stacy) Lacour of Clarksville; grandfather: Gilbert Lacour of Charles City; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Phoebe Lacour, and Ray and Adela Schroedermeier.

