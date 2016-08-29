Jean Anderson, 69, of Charles City, passed away Aug. 25, 2016 at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Jean Anne Kellogg was born to Wendell and Alane (Moll) Kellogg on March 3, 1947 in Charles City. She received her early education in Charles City, graduating from CCHS in 1965. Jean attended Colorado State College (later became University of Northern Colorado) in Greeley, Colo. from 1965 to 1969, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in education. Later she went on to earn her Master’s degree from the same. On June 14, 1970 Jean married Ralph E. Anderson in Charles City.

Jean taught primarily for the New Hampton school district until her retirement, specializing in the education of the talented and gifted. She participated for many years in the University of Northern Colorado’s “Summer Enrichment Program” teaching specialized courses for talented and gifted youth. Her favorite course material focused on Egyptian themes.

Jean was passionate about: education, politics, bowling, Denver Broncos football, reading (both adult and children’s literature), dogs, guinea pigs, crafts, cross-stich, she loved musicals, particularity “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.” Both Colorado and her childhood home in Charles City held special places in her heart.

Jean enjoyed vacationing in Colorado, often several times a year, staying with her sister Carol in the Denver area. She often drove to and from there, but also enjoyed taking the train. She loved her lime green Volkswagen.

Jean loved good food and drink, especially Mexican cuisine, with family and friends. She spent many hours doing counted cross-stich with friends in Osage after retirement. She participated in many craft show events over the years in Iowa as well as Colorado.

A very important part of Jean’s life was the relationship she had with her mother which she truly cherished.

Jean is survived by her husband: Ralph E. Anderson of Charles City; sister Carol Kay Kellogg of Commerce City, Colo.; brother Robert Alan Kellogg of Charles City; and nieces and nephews: Robert Andrew Herbers, William Christopher Herbers, Mahew Alan Herbers, Christopher James Herbers (all of Colorado), Kasey Kay (Jesse) Brown of Nashua, Nicholas Robert Kellogg of Charles City and Heather Kellogg of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Raymond Dean Kellogg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Messiah’s Food Pantry at 102 N. Main St. in Charles City. Hauser Funeral Home, 641-228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

