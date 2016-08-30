Betty Duesenberg, 85, of Charles City, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A funeral service for Betty Duesenberg will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 at the Rudd United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Roth officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday at the church.

Betty Marie (Fluhrer) Duesenberg, the daughter of Donald and Lucille (Fox) Fluhrer, was born April 19, 1931 in Charles City. She received her education in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School. Betty worked for a short time after graduation at the old hospital in Charles City as a candy striper.

On June 14, 1953, Betty was united in marriage to Donald Duesenberg at the St. Charles Methodist Church. She farmed with Donald near Rudd until retiring in Charles City. Betty volunteered at nursing homes in Charles City and Osage for over 40 years. She was very proud to have been presented a certificate through KIMT for her eight years of volunteer work at Salsbury Home in Charles City.

Betty was a member of the Rudd United Methodist Church, where she was involved with the United Methodist Women Martha Circle as treasurer and chairperson. She was also on the church council and a member of the choir. Betty enjoyed playing the keyboard and visiting at nursing homes, reading, writing letters, traveling and making posters for the church yearly.

Living family members include her son, Russell Duesenberg (Jeongmyeong Suh) of Harbor City, Calif.; daughter, Ruth Duesenberg (Dexter Alexander) of Oklahoma City, Okla.; brother, Bill (Pat) Fluhrer of Charles City; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Donald, on Dec. 27, 2011.

Hauser Funeral Home, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.

