Dennis D. Pagels, 72, of Iowa City, passed away, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at The Bird House – Hospice Home of Johnson County in Iowa City.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1944, the son of John and Gladys Pagels of rural Charles City. Denny had worked for IBM Corp., the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and had retired after 23 years U.S. Army/Army Reserve and 22 years with Siemens Medical. Denny attended Mason City Junior College (NIACC), the University of Iowa, and the Academy of Health Sciences with majors in Electronics Technology, Computer Science, and Nursing. He both attended and taught numerous vocational courses in all of his endeavors. Denny had been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for more than 30 years and a past Scoutmaster of Troop 235 in Riverside, receiving a National Scoutmaster Award of Merit. He was active in the American Legion Honor Guard, an Officer, and SAL at Post 537 in Oxford. He enjoyed archeology and genealogical research, collecting and restoring McCormick Deering/International Harvester farm equipment, and was an accomplished woodworker. After retirement, he returned to Iowa City and volunteered at the VA Medical Center and Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; and the mother of his children; Karen (Albright) Pagels.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maureen (Hall) Pagels; daughter, Mrs. Deena (Kevin) Nelson of Cedar Rapids; son, Tom Pagels of West Branch; and four grandchildren, Connie and Brandon Nelson, and Trevor and John Pagels.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, at the Gay and Ciha Chapel in Oxford, with burial and Military Honors to follow at 11:30 a.m., at the Oxford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a (tax deductible) donation to The Bird House – Hospice Home of Johnson County.