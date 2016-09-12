Marilynn P. Johnson, 83, of Marshalltown, Iowa, formally of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2016 at the Central Iowa Healthcare.

Following Marilynn’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services for Marilynn will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa, with Pastor Dan officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed in Marilynn’s name to her family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call (641) 844-1234. Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Marilynn and her family.

Marilynn Poppe was born on June 28, 1932, in Greene, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Leone (Koebrick) Poppe. She was raised and educated in the Floyd county school district, where she attended and graduated high school.

On Aug. 27, 1950, Marilynn was united in marriage to Gene L. Johnson in Charles City, Iowa. From this union one daughter was born: Judy Hall. Marilynn and Gene later divorced. She worked for Northwestern Bell (Century Link) for 33 1Ž2 years before retiring. Marilynn was a proud member of the Pioneer Club. She had a passion for “Digging in the dirt”, flowers, gardening, ceramics, painting, cake decorating, music and her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter: Judy (Randy) Hall of Marshalltown; one granddaughter: Jaime Hall of Ames.

She is preceded in death by her parents, ex-husband and one brother: Arthur Poppe Jr.

