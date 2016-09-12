Lisa Fekete, 42, of Manly, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, September 7, 2016.

A funeral service for Lisa Fekete will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2016 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Reverend Ruth Yeaton officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. to the start of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.