JESUP — Candise Ann “Candy” Siems, 61, of Jesup, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 at the American Lutheran Church in Jesup, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery in Jesup. Visitation was from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the White Funeral Home in Jesup, with a time of Sharing held at 8 p.m.

Visitation continues for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

She was born March 12, 1955, in Charles City, the daughter of Rudolph Hans Reinhardt and Wilma Jean (Johnson) Reinhardt. She attended Charles City schools and graduated with the class of 1973. On Sept. 4, 1976, Candy was united in marriage to Randall Ray Siems in Charles City. She was self-employed and established Candy’s Cleaning Service. She enjoyed time with family, baking with the grandchildren, riding horses and Harleys, classic car shows and craft sales. Candy will be best remembered by her contagious laugh and smile.

Candy is survived by her husband, Randy Siems of Jesup; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeramy and Nicole Siems of Jesup; two grandchildren, Dayton and Sierra; six sisters, Haila Reinhardt, Jeanette Reinhardt and Bambi (Duane) Teska, all of Charles City, Sheila Cole and Patty (Clark) Masteller of Jesup; Mona (Mark) Wermerskirchen of Waterloo; and her beloved horse, Fancy; also, two sister-in-laws, Sandy (Dave) Smith of Rockford and Terri Siems of Clarksville; a brother-in-law, Brad (Tracie) Siems of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Wilma Reinhardt; and by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Raymond and Doris Siems.

Siems