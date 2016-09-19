Dean Darrow, 87, of Charles City, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A memorial service for Dean Darrow will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Jim Beranek from Trinity United Methodist Church officiating. Inurnment will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the memorial service on Tuesday.

Dean Donald Darrow, the son of Delbert Byron and Vera Elizabeth (Strickler) Darrow, was born Nov. 26, 1928 in Chickasaw County. He grew up in a farm house near Colwell, attending school in Colwell until graduating from Colwell High School. On Oct. 24, 1948, Dean was united in marriage to the love of his life, Anita Pettitt, on her family’s farm. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Pamela and Deanna. Dean was always ready to help whoever he could, putting family and others before himself. He worked at the Colwell Elevator, as a tree trimmer, drove semis, as a janitor at schools after his retirement, but will always be remembered most as the friendly milkman. Dean was also in the National Guard Reserves from 1948 until 1954, proudly doing whatever he was able for his country.

Dean was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City. He enjoyed farming and trucking and was always worried about “his boys.” Dean also helped run errands and deliver flowers for his nephew, Delwin. He liked playing 500, and watching Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Twins games.

Dean loved nature and taking walks with his wife and driving around the countryside with her. He loved his family very much, especially his wife, Anita. A highlight for the couple this past year was being crowned King and Queen for Valentine’s Day at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home Valentine’s Day Party.

Living family members include his daughter, Deanna (Bruce) Nilges of Elma; three grandchildren: Jason Nilges of Alta Vista, Matthew Nilges of Elma and Kirsten (Kevin) Lang of Garner; one great-granddaughter, Kinley Rae Lang; sister, Carol Litterer of Charles City; brother, Paul (Sharon) Darrow of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his caring, adopted family at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anita on Feb. 28, 2016; daughter, Pamela Darrow on Sept. 2, 2014; grandson, Douglas Nilges; three sisters: Judy Bluhm, Gladys Winters and Karen Darrow; and two brothers: Keith Darrow and Ken Darrow.

Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City is in charge of local arrangements.

