Geneva E. Patrie, 89, of Charles City, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at Mercy Medical Center of North Iowa in Mason City. Geneva Elizabeth Patrie was born Sept. 28, 1926, the daughter of Luther and Laura (Ledwig) Voshell in Milbank, S.D.

Geneva married Joseph Patrie, Jr. in New Hampton. The couple then moved to Charles City, where they had three children, Sherri, Lyle and Larry.

After being a stay-at-home mother for many years, she began working at OK Hardware in Charles City, managing the Garden Center in the summer and working in the store in the winter.

Geneva loved flowers; she could make anything grow. When she wasn’t gardening, she enjoyed sewing and knitting.

She is survived by her son Larry (Tina) Patrie of Lansing, Kan.; four grandchildren, Joshua, Caitlyn, Randy and Roxanne Patrie; four great-grandchildren, Rylie, Raegan, Reese and Rowen Patrie; step-granddaughters, Maggie and Larissa; and her sister, Pat (Lloyd) Vorwald.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Patrie, Jr.; her parents, Luther and Laura (Ledwig) Voshell; her daughter, Sherri; and her son Lyle.

