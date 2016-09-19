Kendall Dodge, 92, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016 at Vintage Hills in Indianola. Cremation has taken place with inurnment of cremains to be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Kendall was born Jan. 31, 1924 in Clarksville. He traveled to California to work in the ship yards before the war, then being called to duty April of 1943. He served in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne paratroopers in the Eastern European Theatre and later with the 194th Glider infantry in the Battle of the Bulge.

Kendall was a tailor by trade and later worked for Singer Sewing Machine Company, where he retired as manager in 1979. He then moved to Tulsa, Okla., where he and his wife ran a dog kennel for his brother, Boyd Dodge. He retired again, moving to Bella Vista, Ark., where they lived for about 25 years before moving to be near his daughter in Indianola, where he lived until his passing.

Kendall loved woodworking and golf, but his greatest love was his family. He truly loved everybody.

He is survived his wife, Shirley; daughter, Pamela Leming; son, Steven (Kara); grandsons Robb (Amy), Adam (Mellissa) and Dustin; great-grandsons Nick and Carter; and great-granddaughter, Kaitlinn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; four sisters; and son-in-law Ron Leming.

