Liam Jake Martinez, infant son of Jonard and May (Tamayo) Martinez; infant brother of Ivan and Zandrey, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

A funeral Mass for Liam will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Rev. Gary Mayer celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. until the start of the funeral Mass.

Hauser Funeral Home, 641-228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.