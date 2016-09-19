Lois Jean Pitz, 62, of New Hampton, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City after a 10-month battle with ovarian cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. The Rev. Brian Delleart will be celebrating the Mass. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Shane Brandenburg, Shaun Reisner, Matt Sheehan, Tony Shollenbarger, Jim Reisner, Neil Brandenburg and Denny Shollenbarger serving as pallbearers. Friends may greet the family from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home. There will be a 7 p.m. scripture service.

Lois Jean Pitz was born March 9, 1954 in New Hampton, the daughter of Herbert and Hazel (Tierney) Meyer. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in New Hampton before entering New Hampton High School and graduating in the class of 1973.

Just before graduation, she met the love of her life at a dance in Lawler, Paul Pitz. The couple were married on Feb. 16, 1974 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. To this union five children were born.

Lois began housekeeping for a few different area nursing homes after they were married until their oldest daughter was born. After that her full time job was raising her five beautiful daughters. She loved taking care of them and enjoyed being able to watch them grow into the women they are today.

Lois enjoyed driving places with her daughters. She enjoyed cruising around on a nice day and being able to soak it all in.

You could often catch her driving to a local Goodwill to collect some of her favorite knick-knacks. Her grandchildren were truly her pride and joy. She loved teaching them different things; from spelling, to reading, to counting. Lois also was known for asking the grandchildren what their grades in school were, just as she did her own children. She will be remembered by many as having a peaceful manor, always seeing the positive side of things. Also, her favorite saying, “Save the peace.”

Lois is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul of New Hampton; five daughters: Jennifer (Matt) Sheehan of Belmond, Melissa (Tony) Shollenbarger of Charles City, Robyn Herrmann of New Hampton, Laura (Shaun) Reisner of Fredericksburg, and Mary Beth (Shane) Brandenburg of Fredericksburg; eight grandchildren: Samara Sheehan, Grace Sheehan, Ava Sheehan, Josh Shollenbarger, Cody Pitz, Dylan Herrmann, Kayden Brandenburg, Khloe Brandenburg, with Baby Reisner on the way; two brothers, Duane Meyer of Mason City and Al Meyer of San Antonio, Texas; one sister, Donna Bohach of New Hampton; and many nieces and nephews.

