Teddy L. Winters, 79, of Marble Rock, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 at Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

Teddy was born in Mason City, the youngest son of Lawrence and Catherine Winters. He attended rural school near Clear Lake. After graduation, he moved to New Jersey to work with one of his brothers. When he returned, he worked as a laborer for several companies in North Iowa. His longest employment was with the Rockford Brick and Tile and then with Andrew’s Pre-stressed Concrete in Clear Lake. He later retired due to health problems. He married Sandra Chambers on Dec. 2, 1966 in Omaha, Neb. and had three children. He also had four children from a previous marriage. Teddy was a collector of keys and key fobs and the collection grew to many thousands. He enjoyed mowing yards for others, bowling, playing horseshoes and fishing. He was known as an expert story teller and was a fan of Slim Whitman music and anything to do with the great American 50’s.

Surviving Teddy is his wife Sandra of 49 years; their three children, Robert and his wife Karen Winters of Charles City; Tammy Winters of Des Moines; and Billy Winters and his fiancée Kelly Parks of Marble Rock; five grandchildren, Cody Winters and his fiancée Tamara Kelleher; Taylir, Caleb and Paige Crooks; Landon Winters; and two great-grandchildren, Theo and Reece Winters; his three surviving children from his prior marriage, Teddy Winters, Penny Perry and Lorri Davis; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Randy; and four brothers, Richard, Virgel, Marvin and Gerald.

No services are planned at this time.

