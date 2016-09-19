Truman A. Stewart, 94, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City.

A funeral service for Truman Stewart will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 at Hauser Funeral Home with Pastor Wendy Johannesen from Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Floyd.

Visitation will be held at Hauser Funeral Home one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Truman Arthur Stewart, the son of Mervyn and Bessie (Hennick) Stewart, was born Dec. 25, 1921 on the family farm southwest of Floyd. He graduated from Floyd High School and enlisted in the United States Navy on Oct. 2, 1942.

Truman served as a gunner Seaman first class and saw action in the North Atlantic, Mediterranean and South Pacific. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 4, 1946 and began working various jobs. Truman retired from Allied Construction after 34 years of loyal service.

Truman was united in marriage to Juanita Raymond on Dec. 18, 1946 in Charles City. Their union was blessed with four children: Robert, Randall, Amy Lou and Brent. In his spare time, Truman enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting, reading, watching TV (especially college sports), gardening, taking care of flowers and going to coffee with friends.

Living family members include his wife of 70 years, Juanita of Charles City; four children: Robert A. (Vernette) Stewart of Ionia, Randall L. (Barbara) Stewart of Newton, Amy Lou (Tom) Hagarty of Charles City and Brent (Karin) Stewart of Norwalk; seven grandchildren: Tina, Dustin, Nickolas, Jennifer, Jacqueline, Jessica and Derrick; six great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Mikayla, Alexandria, Naomi, Trevor and Hailey; three sisters: June Leaman of Rudd, Mary Stansberry of Loveland, Colo. and Norma (Vernon) Wamsley of Elkhart, Ind.; two brothers: Wilbur Stewart of Charles City and Gordon (Mabel) Stewart of Charles City; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Thorson; and brother, Donald Stewart.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Floyd.

