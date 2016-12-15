Donald Robert Pint

Donald R. Pint, 69, of Lakewood, Colo., formerly of Charles City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife Jana and his grandson Jesse were at his side as he went peacefully to be with the Lord on the Lord’s Day.

Don was born June 16, 1947 in Santa Fe, N.M. to parents Dr. Robert F. and Norma J. (Regel) Pint and graduated from Charles City High School in 1965.

After graduation, Don moved to Bettendorf, where he completed barber college and worked as a barber for several years. He then lived in LeClaire and worked at Caterpillar and became a co-owner of a pet store in Iowa City.

When he retired from Caterpillar, he moved to Colorado, where he worked for Bar S Foods and other engineer jobs until he went to work as a Stationary Engineer for Operating Engineers and was assigned at various places including AT&T, the Federal Center and Safeway Distribution until his retirement in 2012.

During that time and after retirement, Don became part owner of a café with his wife Jana and daughter Brandy.

Don was “A Good Man” and very proud of his family and grandson, Jesse. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and spending time with his family.

As per Don’s wishes, he was cremated, and private family services and burial were held.

Those left to honor Don’s memory are his wife, Jana; his grandson, Jesse; his daughter, Brandy; his parents, Dr. Robert F. and Norma J. Pint; his sister Vicki Pint; and many other relatives and good friends, including his friends at the café.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.