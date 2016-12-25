Col. Charles “Chuck” Richard Pennington

Colonel Charles (Chuck) Richard Pennington, USAF Retired, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2016 at age 86 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Chuck was born in Rockford, Iowa on March 27, 1930, married his sweetheart Wilma Otto of Ionia in 1949, graduated from Iowa State University with an Engineering Degree in 1953, and later earned a Master’s Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. After he was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force, Chuck attended navigator and pilot training, beginning his 26 year military career. Chuck flew 17 different aircraft and earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and Silver Star. He traveled the world with his family of six. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Chuck and Wilma relocated to California where he worked as an engineer in several companies. After his second retirement, his passion for traveling continued, as he and Wilma visited each of the seven continents and explored the United States in their RV.Chuck is survived by his wife, Wilma (Otto) Pennington of Las Vegas, son Clarence Richard (Maggie) Pennington of Colorado; daughters Linda (Eddy) Johnsen of Florida; Mary (Fraser) Jennings of California; Brenda Pennington of Virginia; grandsons Adam and Seth Torgerson of Colorado and Joshua (Jessica) Torgerson and great-grandchildren Jacob, Luke, and Nora of Massachusetts; sister Edith Smith of Florida; brother Bruce (Bea) of Iowa; and nieces, nephews and friends across the globe.

A memorial service, complete with military honors, was held on December 21 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Las Vegas, Nevada. Interment will be at Riverside

Cemetery in Charles City, Iowa at a later date. The family requests donations be made in Chuck’s honor to: St. Andrew Lutheran Church; 8901 Del Webb Blvd; Las Vegas, NV 89134