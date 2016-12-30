Bruce Irving Campbell was born in Mason City on July 7, 1947 to E. Riley, Jr. and Donna Andresen Campbell. He died on Dec. 21, 2016 of Frontotemporal Dementia with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (FTD with ALS). He was 69 years old.

A seventh generation Iowan, Bruce grew up in Nora Springs and Rudd. He graduated from Rockford Senior High in 1965. He attended Upper Iowa University and graduated with a double major in political science and history in 1969. At Upper Iowa, he played basketball and baseball, and his studies were partially funded by an athletic scholarship.

Bruce attended Harvard Law School and graduated cum laude in 1973. (He liked to quip that he went to the same law school as Barack Obama and graduated ahead of him—by 18 years.) After law school, he joined Thoma, Schoenthal, Davis, Hockenberg & Wine, today known as Davis Brown Law Firm. He was at this firm for 43 years and twice served as its president. He also taught courses at Drake Law School, was a frequent speaker at legal seminars, published articles, and advised many area organizations, businesses, families, and individuals. Bruce’s work on behalf of his clients was recognized by the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, as a fellow; Martindale-Hubbell, where he achieved the AV-Preeminent rating; Best Lawyers, recognized annually since 1983; Chambers USA; and Great Plains Super Lawyers.

Devoted to his community, he served on the Board of Trustees for Upper Iowa University for 40 years and as Chair for 12 years. He was also very active with Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and the Adams Family Foundation of Nora Springs, serving on the Board of Directors for both. He loved playing basketball, telling jokes, genealogy, numismatics, word and number games, chess, and road trips (especially across Iowa and Nebraska). He was intensely loyal and devoted to his family, friends, clients, firm, Upper Iowa, and the Cleveland Indians — even during their dark years.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Beverly Evans, and by four children: Anne Campbell (John Schaidler) of Monterey, Calif.; John Campbell (Amelia Piggott) of Denver, Colo.; Clarice Grenier Grabau (James) of Northfield, Minn.; and Joshua Grenier (Rachael Pream Grenier) of Lakewood, Colo. He is survived by his siblings, Boyd Campbell (Debra) of Rudd and Kay Cosner (Ron) of Tempe, Ariz. There are four grandchildren: Margaret Eve and Joshua Grabau; and Nina and Ida Grenier, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former spouse, Beverly Clemens Campbell of Colorado Springs, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bruce I. Campbell Scholarship Fund at Upper Iowa University or the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation. Visitation was held at Dunn’s Funeral Home at 2121 Grand Ave. in Des Moines from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2016. A memorial service was held at Central Presbyterian Church at 3829 Grand Ave. in Des Moines at 11 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2016. Online condolences may be left at www.IlesCares.com.