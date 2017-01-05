Irma Kay, 97, of Edgewood, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood.

A funeral service for Irma will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City. Pastor Paul Phillips from Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Hauser Funeral Home, 641-228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.