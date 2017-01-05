BRISTOW — Funeral services for Jason Reser, 39, of Bristow will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene.

Jason Richard Reser entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at his home in rural Bristow.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the Jason Reser Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com.

