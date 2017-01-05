OSAGE — Jean Bensend, 60, of Osage, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center – Hospice Unit in Osage.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity or organization.

Jean was born Nov. 29, 1956, at Charles City, the daughter of Gilbert “Gib” and Dorothy (Hemann) Holzer. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1975. On May 20, 1978, Jean married the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Bensend at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. She worked for Mitchell County Home Health/Public Health as an aide. Jean was a member of Sacred Heart Church, where she served on the Liturgy Committee and was a sacristan for Sunday liturgies. She was also a member of Sacred Heart Guild. Jean enjoyed spending time with her husband, sons and daughters-in-law and grandsons, and visiting with brothers and sisters and their families. She also enjoyed knitting prayer shawls and volunteering at Sacred Heart Church and the religious education program.

Jean is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Bensend of Osage; her sons, Brodie (Caitlin) Bensend, Tyler (Rachel) Bensend; and her grandsons, Soren and Lukas Bensend, all of Belton, Mo.; her twin sister, Judy (Rod) Barker of Waverly; her siblings, Butch (Kathy) Holzer of Denton, Texas, Ken Holzer, Deb Holzer, Ray (Karen) Holzer, Ron Holzer, and Denise Holzer, all of Charles City; in-laws, Jeannine (Jim) Roufs of Delano, Minn., Pat Fuller of Mason City and Marilyn (Jerry) Adams of Stacyville; 43 nieces and nephews; and 40 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sandy Dohlman; brother-in-law, Wendell Dohlman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dottie and Bob Bensend.

