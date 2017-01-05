MARBLE ROCK — Margie E. ‘Micki’ (Kunkle) Wihlm, 65, of Marble Rock, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at the North Iowa Mercy Medical Center in Mason City. A Funeral Mass for Micki Wihlm will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville, rural Marble Rock. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Roseville gym on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 4-7 p.m.

Micki, the daughter of Keith ‘Tiny’ and Lois (Hannamann) Kunkle, was born Oct. 14, 1951 in Oelwein. Micki graduated from Oelwein High School and Hamilton School of Business in Mason City.

On April 8, 1972, Micki was united in marriage to Dick (Richard) Wihlm at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene. The couple made their home in Marble Rock.

Micki worked for the Rockford school district for 37-plus years as a school bus driver, dishwasher and janitor. She was a loving, caring yet tough woman – just ask the thousands of students she has driven to school over the years. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, and playing cards with friends in card club. Micki loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them at their sporting events.

Survivors include her husband, Dick Wihlm; children, Trampus (Tammy) Wihlm of Cumming, Jolli Wihlm of West Des Moines, and Shadi (Scott) Norby of Rudd; seven grandchildren: Marissa Norby, Trey Norby, Makenna Norby, Nate Aveni, Ben Aveni, Zane Wihlm and Holden Wihlm; siblings, Kathryn Knowles of Charlotte, N.C., Sue Baldwin of Waterloo, Gordon (Mary Jo) Kunkle of Hazleton, and Gaylen (Deb) Kunkle of Oelwein; four stepsisters, Karen (Dave) Fernandez of Cedar Rapids, Sherry (Mike) McGinnis of Phoenix, Ariz., Diane Buckingham of Vinton, and Corinne (Jay) Joslyn of Iowa City; one stepbrother, Bob Palmer of Alaska; and many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in-law, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Norma Kunkle; sister, Mary Ann Kunkle, niece, Diane Baldwin, mother-in-law and father-in-law Alphonse and Rose Wihlm and sister-in-law Karen Wihlm.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, IA 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home