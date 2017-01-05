Rudolph “Rudy” John Mehman

Rudolph “Rudy” John Mehmen, 85, of Charles City, IA died Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Homes. Per his wishes he will be cremated and inurnment will be at a later date at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens.

Rudy was born on July 16, 1931 in Greene, IA to Henry and Grace Mehmen. He had 4 brothers and 2 sisters and they all grew up on a farm and enjoyed playing games. Rudy attended country school through the 8th grade then transferred to Charles City High School, where he graduated in 1950. In 1974, Rudy was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat.” Rudy and Pat have one daughter and two sons. Rudy worked as a lineman for a power company based out of Des Moines, IA. He is also a veteran and served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Military Policeman. In his free time Rudy enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Mehmen; children: Christine Robbins, Vernon Boyd and Bob Boyd; grandchildren: Michelle, Rick, Shawn and Kezia; many great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Grace Mehmen and siblings: Francis, Johnny, Clarence, Hank, Fritz, Liz and Evelyn.