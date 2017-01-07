Joanne Wiltse, 68 of Charles City passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A funeral Mass for Joanne Wiltse will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. The Rev. Gary Mayer will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be held at Hauser Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, where a Scripture Service will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Joanne Patricia (Nockels) Wiltse was born May 13, 1948, to Joseph and Thelma (Jahr) Nockels in Charles City, Iowa. She attended grade school and graduated from high school in Charles City. She worked for a time at 11th St. Chautauqua and then for 6 years at the Elks Club. On March 27, 1981, Joanne was united in marriage to David Wiltse in Charles City. Both Joanne and David were members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and the Catholic Couple group where they enjoyed getting to know others in the church and playing cards. Many others in Joanne’s life will also think of her whenever they sit down to play a hand of cards with friends or family. The biggest joy in her life the last few years has been her family; Joanne loved to spend time with all of them, especially her grandchildren.

Living family members include her children: Kevin (Laurie) Wiltse of Rochester, Minn., Mark (DeAnn) Wiltse of Des Moines, Carmen (Jon) Hetzel of Benton, Ark., and Kelly (Deryk) Evens of Osage; 10 grandchildren; four brothers: Frank Nockels, Richard Nockels, Jerome Nockels and Michael Nockels all of Colorado; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband David in 2014.

