GREENE — Funeral services for Ann Elizabeth Stark, 56, of Greene will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene with Pastor Cathy Belles. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene.

Ann Elizabeth Stark entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorials may be directed to the Ann Stark Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa, 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.