JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Donald Dean Sturdivant, 96, of Johnstown, Colo., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 21, 1920 in Floyd County, Iowa, the son of Rex and Goldie (Stewart) Sturdivant. He grew up near and attended school in Colwell. He married Tracy Weber on June 4, 1941 in New Hampton. He was a World War II veteran, serving his country in both the European Theatre and Pacific Theatre with the United States Army. He worked for the Charles City Community Schools, was an auto mechanic/business manager at the Ionia Shell Station, and was a finish carpenter/supervisor for Triad Construction. He lived in the Charles City area until retirement in June of 1980, when he and his wife moved to Rockaway Beach, Mo. The last four years were spent in Denver/Johnstown, Colo. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed camping with friends and family as well as traveling extensively throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Survivors include his wife Tracy of 75 years, two daughters: Donna Clausen of Johnstown, Colo. and Janan (David) Haugen of Indianola, Iowa; three grandchildren: Sarah (Jeff) Michaelis, Dustin Haugen and Cody Haugen; and three great-grandchildren: Cole Michaelis, Caden Haugen and Cael Michaelis.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Paul Sturdivant; and his sisters Maxine Lomison and Helen Chestek; great-granddaughter Aurora Haugen; and two nephews, Dale Chestek and Gordon Chestek.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 10 a.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematorium in Branson, Mo.