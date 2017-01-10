DENVER — Larry William Niemann

of Denver died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Larry was born on March 10, 1938 in Charles City, the son of Irving Louis and Leona Katherine Frances (Youngerman) Niemann. He was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Charles City in 1938 and was confirmed there in 1952. After earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Larry graduated from Charles City High School in 1956 and from Wartburg College in 1960. He received a Master’s Degree in Secondary Administration from the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. He served in the Air Force Reserves for six years during this time. He married Ruth Juilfs on June 11, 1960 at Hope Lutheran Church in Burr, Neb. The couple moved to Denver, Iowa where Larry had his first teaching and coaching job. They had three children.

While teaching math for 30 years, Coach Niemann led the high school football team for 20 years and high school track team for 10. He was named the northeast Iowa Track Coach of the Year in 1975 and helped build Denver’s first track. He was named Wartburg’s Coach of the Year in 1977, and was elected to the Iowa High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2001, along with former player, successor, and life-long friend, Coach Mark Guenther.

Larry earned his Real Estate Broker’s License in 1978 and sold real estate for 30 years. He was honored by the Waterloo/Cedar Falls board as their Relator of the Year in 1990. In 1978, Larry, with life-long friend, Jim Janvrin, created Janmann Investments.

Larry loved giving back, helping others, and developing relationships. He was a past president of the Denver Education Association and called many teachers his long-time friends. He was the Charter President of the Denver Lion’s Club. A proud, life-long member of Lions, he was a recipient of the Warren Coleman Award for leadership and service to Lionism. He was a charter member of Willow Run Country Club in Denver, serving as the chairman of the Golf Course Committee when it was built. He was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver for 56 years.

Larry was a great brother, husband, father and grandfather. He loved playing golf and playing cards, especially Bridge. He was an avid Denver Cyclone and Iowa Hawkeye fan. In his retirement, he was a winter resident of Lexington Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla. for 18 years and attended Peace Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife Ruth; two daughters, Christine (Jeff) Beimfohr of Kennesaw, Ga.; and Dr. Katherine (Lance) Weise of Birmingham, Alabama; one son, John (Danielle) Niemann of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; and six grandchildren: Chelsea Beimfohr, Jack and Tyler Niemann, and Ella, Blake and Luke Weise.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dr. Robert Niemann.

Per his wishes, and because of his life-long love of education, Larry’s remains were used as a teaching tool for young medical students at the Mayo Clinic.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be provided on Larry’s behalf for St. Peter Lutheran Church or Denver Schools Building Project (checks payable to Greater Denver Activities Foundation).