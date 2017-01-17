Robert “Rob” Lenz, 70, of Osage, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center Emergency Room in Osage.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church in Osage, with Pastor Julie Schubert and Pastor Gary Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Rob was born June 8, 1946 in Osage, the son of Duane Thomas and Ellen (Richards) Lenz. He attended Riceville Community School and graduated in 1964. On Sept. 3, 1966, he married Karen Dutton. To this union, three sons were born; they later divorced in 1995. Rob entered the Iowa National Guard in 1966 and retired as Sgt. 1st Class in 1990. He worked for 30 years in the automotive parts business for Osage Motor Supply, Sieg Auto Parts, Big A Auto parts and Car Quest. In 2000, Rob went to work at TOPS Manufacturing and retired from there in Feb. 2015. For over 55 years he owned and operated Lenz Signs.

Rob was united in marriage to Linda Wilken Meek from Greene on June 23, 2001. Rob’s family grew from five to twenty overnight and he handled it very well. Many times at family get-togethers you would find him standing back with his hands to his chin, taking it all in, shaking his head and we were sure wondering what he had gotten himself into, but he handled that very well also. He loved each new son and daughter-in-law and grandchild as his own. They will miss him when they have a project or repair to be done. He was always at their beck and call and dropped everything to help them out. Rob was a life member of the American Legion and a member of the Osage Jaycees for 18 years, where he held numerous titles as an officer on the local and state levels. Rob also was very active in local snowmobile club and was a past president of the Mitchell County Groomers where he helped with fundraising and establishing and grooming of the local trail system.

Rob is survived by his wife, Linda Lenz of Osage; children: Tony Lenz (significant other, Linda Herman) and his daughter Ellen of St. Ansgar, Nick (Katelind) Lenz and their children Thomas and Lauren of Osage, Robert Meek (significant other, Deann Crabtree) and children Charity, Tristan, Hunter and Hayley of Charles City, Lisa (Jeff) Bramer and their children, Dillon, Hayden and Tucker of Osage, John Meek (fiancée, Lisa Stabenow) and son Kamden of Charles City, Richard Meek and children, Caleb, Coryne and Cooper and their mother Lisa Reed of Osage; special extended family, Kate (Chad) Shoars, Nick, Jasmine, Nic, Natalie and Kylah, all of Mitchell; step-mother, Elaine Lenz; uncle, Roger (Gilma) Lenz; aunts, Bonnie (Al) Gemaehlich and Margaret Fey; and numerous cousins.

Rob is preceded in death by an infant son in 1977; parents; grandparents, Clinton (Mary) Richards and Tom (Bessie) Lenz.

Information available and condolences accepted at www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage 641-732-3706.

– 20170117 —