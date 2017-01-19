Willard Fred Wolf, 93, of Charles City died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at Floyd County Medical Center.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 S Main St, Charles City. A memorial service with one hour prior visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2017 with the Rev. Bill Odermann officiating. Inurnment will take place at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens in Charles City following the service.

Willard was born on March 21, 1923 in Waverly, IA to Herman Wolf and Minnie (Quilling) Wolf. He was raised the youngest of 4 children and grew up in Waverly until age 13 when his family moved to Greene, IA; where he graduated high school. Willard met the love of his life, Lorene (Steere) Wolf at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene. The couple was united in marriage on December 27, 1944. To their union six children were born. Throughout his life, Willard worked for John Deere selling tractors and at Richard Sales and Service as a Salesman in rural Charles City. He also farmed on his family’s farm and ran a feed mill. In his younger years, Willard and wife Lorene would go dancing together in Janesville. In his later years, Willard enjoyed tinkering around. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and served on the board at one time. Willard was very faithful to his church and family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 72 years, Lorene (Steere) Wolf of Charles City; children: Karen (Bill) Manke of Nashua; Keith (Deb) Wolf of Osage, Ina (Gene) Heitz of Charles City, Donna (Ron) Schmidt of Dumont, Linn (Dawn) Wolf of Charles City and Alan (Carmen) Wolf of Charles City; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bernice Wolf; brother-in-law, Verle Steere and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Minnie Wolf; brothers, Raymond (Gladys) Wolf and Paul Wolf; and sister Violet (Wilbur) Wolf Martzhan.

