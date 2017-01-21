Ronda Boekemeier, 46, of Rockford, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 from the result of an automobile accident.

A memorial service for Ronda Boekemeier will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City. Pastor Michael Daley from New Life Tabernacle in Mason City will officiate. Inurnment will be at the West St. Charles Cemetery in rural Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:30 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.

Ronda Lynn (Culbertson) Boekemeier, the daughter of Emery and Barbara (Dunford) Culbertson, was born September 29, 1970 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She received her education in Emmetsburg, Iowa, graduating from Emmetsburg High School in 1989. On February 18, 1989 she was united in marriage to Russell Boekemeier in Emmetsburg and the couple most recently resided in the Rockford area.

Ronda was a member of New Life Tabernacle in Mason City since 1992. She worked as a candy striper in the Emmetsburg hospital while in high school, has always been involved with direct care assistance and most recently was a CNA at the Meadows in Shell Rock for the past five years. Ronda enjoyed horses and spending time with her dog, Annie. She was a loving wife and devoted mother who would do anything for her family. Ronda will be missed by all who knew her.

Living family members include her husband, Russell of Rockford; son, Curtis of Rockford; mother, Barbara Culbertson of Jackson, Minnesota; sister, Renay Hauswirth of Emmetsburg; step-mother, Rosie Culbertson of Emmetsburg; two nieces; two nephews; along with many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Emery Culbertson.

