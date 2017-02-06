Jaykob Lee Wiese, 16, of Bassett, formerly of Osage, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Osage with Pastor Chip Uhrmacher from the Prairie Lakes Church officiating. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage is in charge of the arrangements.

Jaykob Lee was born Sept. 22, 2000, to Jabez and Charleyann in Mason City. His first home was in Charles City. The family then moved to Lyle, Minn., where they resided until 2005. They then moved to Osage, where he started school and attended until 2015. Jaykob grew up with his siblings, AnnMarie, Daniel, Verne and Cede. It takes a village to raise a child, and many people have been instrumental in Jayk’s upbringing. Amanda Horgeshimer lived with and helped raise Jaykob for several years, as well as Steven Ferch.

Most important to Jayk was his family and the people who he considered family, his mom and step-dad, Charleyann and Curt; his siblings, AnnMarie, Daniel and his wife Brittany and their children Anthony and Autumn, Verne and Cede; Grandma, Shirley Hemann; Grandma, Brenda Burgess; Steven Ferch; aunts and uncles, Jim and Louann Zuehl and their family, Andy and Noimi Hemann and their family, Tim and Paula Hemann and their family, Shane and Loni Simonson and their family; Curt’s children, JoAnn, Justin and wife Alexy, and Alexus Hampton; Jabez Wiese, Daniel Wiese and family, Kathleen Kidwell, Crystal Parman and family, and Wyomma Brooks; and his best friends in the universe, Charles, Corben and Caleb.

There are so many other people that they cannot all be listed; please know that you are not forgotten and are loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Hemann; and Papa Vern Anderson.

Information available and condolences accepted at www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706.