Joyce Jessen, 75, of Charles City passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

A memorial service for Joyce will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at The Bridge Church (First Wesleyan Church) in Charles City with Pastor Robert Williams officiating.

Joyce Winifred (Shaver) Jessen was born on July 4, 1941, at the Eldora Community Hospital in Eldora, to her parents, Dwayne E. and Nellie I. (Squire) Shaver. She was welcomed by her older siblings, June A. and Donald L. The Shavers were farming south of New Providence at the time. Dwayne and Nellie welcomed a fourth child, Janet in 1943. Joyce attended New Providence Community School from kindergarten until her graduation in 1959. She participated in several activities and lettered in basketball and music.

After graduating she attended AIB College of Business in Des Moines. While at AIB, she met the one and only love of her life, Ronald S. Jessen. Joyce and Ron were married on July 10, 1960, at the Honey Creek Friends Church (now on the National Historical Registry) at New Providence. They started their married life near Exira. Three children were born to their union: Kevin, Keith and Kim. They moved to North Central Iowa early in their marriage, living in Clear Lake, Fertile and Charles City. They purchased their current home and acreage outside Charles City in 1986.

During her life, Joyce worked as the Fertile City Clerk and was secretary for Worsley Electrical Contractors in Fertile. Most of her career, though, was at the Northern Trails Area Education Agency in Clear Lake, where she spent over 30 years, retiring in 2007 as Library Supervisor. She loved her career and work but was happy to retire. She then had time for the things she really loved; she continued having a large garden simply because she enjoyed working outside with the plants. She also froze or canned everything in sight! Joyce enjoyed sewing and quilting and worked toward her goal of giving each of her children and their families her finished projects. She could knit and crochet with the best of them! She was very talented in the kitchen, loving to cook, bake and experiment with her new recipes.

Joyce was very involved in her church and loved her church family. She enjoyed spending time traveling and exploring the country with her sister. Most of all, Joyce loved her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow! She was grateful for them and proud of them all.

Living family members include her husband, Ronald S. Jessen; children: Kevin (Kim) Jessen of Joice; Keith (Julie) Jessen of Fertile; and Kim Jessen of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; grandchildren: Julia Jessen; Kelli (Matt) Welp, Kassi (Scott) Salsbury; Katie (Ryan Nelson) Jessen; Jennifer (Matt) Olson; and Brittany (Sam) Newell; great-grandchildren: Makenna, Brayden and Brinley Welp; Carter and Olivia Nelson; Jamie and Soren Olson; and Bailey Holtorf; siblings: June (John) Bradley; Janet (Woody) Grabenbauer; and Donald (Marlene) Shaver; and many nieces and nephews who mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Dwayne E. and Nellie I. Shaver; parents-in-law: Soren and Anna May Jean Jessen; brother-in-law: Kenneth Jessen; and nephew: Donald Brian Shaver.

Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice in New Hampton.

