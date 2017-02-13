Jerome N. Flick, 82, of Nashua, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo .

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Rev. Gary Mayer celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Friends may greet the family 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home – Olson Chapel in Nashua, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Tuesday. Online condolences for Jerome’s family may be left at www.hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Jerome Norbert Flick was born Sept. 12, 1934, in Ionia, the son of John and Sophie (Tilkes) Flick. He received his education at St. Boniface School in Ionia. On March 7, 1956 he was inducted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged on Feb. 4, 1958. On Oct. 19, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, he married Shirley Steifel. To this union, seven children were born. Jerome worked many years as a machinist at John Deere and at the former White Farm Equipment Co. After the closing of White Farm, he worked at the Sara Lee plant in New Hampton for 12 years, retiring in 1998. His wife, Shirley, died on Feb. 1, 1986. In his later years, he enjoyed gong to area casinos with his son Ray. He was an avid Cubs Fan and White Sox fan. He also enjoyed watching all sports on TV including the Hawkeye basketball team. In his free time he tried to stay physically fit by walking and biking around Nashua.

Survivors include three sons: Mike Flick of Waterloo, John Flick of Charles City and Ray Flick of Nashua; three daughters: Jackie Flick of Osage, Robin Flick of Chicago and Rachel Flick of Dubuque; one brother, Robert (Betty) Flick of Charles City; and one sister, Kathy Flick of Charles City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; one daughter, Mary Ann Flick; and one sister, Julie Igou.