Jane Becker, 74, of Nashua, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua with the Rev. John Tunnicliff presiding.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashua with Lance Becker, Ryan Helmers, Spencer Hesse, Jacqsen Hesse, Ian Hesse and Bill Cleveland serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Becker, Jason Friedrich, Mason Sobolik and Ethan Friedrich.

Friends may greet the family 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home – Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Jane Ann Becker was born June 26, 1942, in Allison, the daughter of Edward and Ferne (Weisbard) Betsinger. Her family moved to rural Nashua in 1949. Jane attended country school at the Six Mile Grove County School southeast of Nashua. She was a 1960 graduate of Nashua High School. Jane continued her education at Gates Business School in Waterloo, earning a business degree. Upon graduation, she began working at Les Turner’s Law office in Nashua, working there for five years. On Jan. 7, 1967, at the United Methodist Church in Nashua, she married Leonard “Spike” Becker. To this union, five children were born.

The couple moved into Nashua, living there for two years. They then moved to the Becker family farm west of Nashua. Jane stayed at home and took care of her five children. Jane loved to babysit and had an in-home daycare, taking care of countless families in the Nashua community throughout her lifetime.

Jane had a passion for volunteering and did so throughout her lifetime. She spent 45 years teaching Sunday school; she was a leader in both 4-H and Girl Scouts for many years; and was very involved in the Nashua RIF reading program. Jane received the volunteer of the year award from Gov. Terry Brandstad in 1988. She was active in every aspect of the United Methodist Church in Nashua. She was a member of the church council, Sunday school, prepared funeral dinners, and did just about anything else she could to help the church.

Jane loved being a foster grandparent, it was something she found extremely rewarding. She was a foster grandparent for 12 years at a daycare center in Charles City, and last year was awarded the foster grandparent of the year award.

Jane’s hobbies included crocheting, reading, sewing, baking, and card club. She loved spending as much time as she could with her family, in particular, her grandchildren. Jane never missed an activity that her children and grandchildren were involved in.

Jane is survived by her husband of 50 years, Leonard; son, Lonnie (Maryann) Becker of Woodbine, Ga.; four daughters, LuAnn (Rob) Helmers of Rockwell, Linell Hesse of Charles City, Karla (Andrew) Friedrich of Charles City, and LeEllen (Bob) Sobolik of New Hampton; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clinton “Butch” (Priscilla) Betsinger of Nashua and Jim (Julie) Betsinger of Nashua; two sisters, Bonnie Cleveland of Nashua and Judy (Glen) Rumsey of Council Bluffs; step-brother, Leslie Wood of North Carolina; three step-sisters, Virginia D’Angelis of E. Patchogue, N.Y., Norma (Perry) Groen of Waverly, and Eileen (Arvan) Haase of Nashua; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Ron) Hilleshiem of Nashua.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Elmer Wood; brother, George Betsinger; stepbrother, Terry Wood; sister-in-law, Janice Schmall; brother-in-law, Bill Cleveland; and two nephews, Jay Betsinger and Chuckie Mahnke.