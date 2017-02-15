GREENE — Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 324 East Traer Street in Greene, with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at 12 p.m. up to the hour of service. Burial will immediately follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, South Main Street in Greene, with Military Honors being presented by Tack Barnett Post 268 American Legion from Greene.

Ronald Fay Thomas, 83, a Middleton, Wis. resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at his favorite winter home in Cape Coral, Fla.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene, IA, 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.