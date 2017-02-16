Betty Kluwe, 82, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A memorial service for Betty Kluwe will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Wendy Johannesen from West St. Charles United Methodist Church in rural Charles City officiating. Inurnment will be at Beckwith Cemetery at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 12:30 p.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Betty Jean Kluwe, the daughter of Earl and Dorothy (Newman) Jorgensen, was born Nov. 7, 1934. She received her education in Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School. Betty married Donald Townsley and the couple later divorced. She worked very hard raising her four children on her own. Betty worked at Cora’s Counter, Castle Club and Spar Lanes before beginning her 26-year career (from 1970 to 1996) at Comprehensive Systems. She was head of housekeeping and the first employee hired at Comprehensive Systems.

In 1973, Betty married Ben Kluwe. Together they owned a cabin over by Guttenberg on the Mississippi River. The whole family enjoyed many weekends and vacation time at their cabin.

Betty was a confirmed Methodist and was sure that all of her children were confirmed Methodist as well. She was very active in the VFW Auxiliary helping with many of their functions. Betty was a great cook who spoiled her family with her wonderful food. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Living family members include her three children: Pam (Ken) Boge of Orchard, Greg (Mary) Townsley of Lyle, Minn., and Tam Townsley of Tiffin; six grandchildren: Kenny (Deb) Boge, Aaron (Julie) Boge, Amy Boge, Tanya (Jeff) Jensen, Ashley (Jeff) Higgins and Nikki (Mike) Buringrud; seven great-grandchildren: Colton, Tyson, Cassidy, Kylie, Lauryn, Allison and Liam; sister, Bonnie Milhan of Iowa Falls; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben Kluwe on April 24, 2006; son, Curtis Townsley on June 19, 2013; great-grandson, Benjamin; and two brothers: Dick and Jerry Jorgensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben Kluwe on April 24, 2006; son, Curtis Townsley on June 19, 2013; great-grandson, Benjamin; and two brothers: Dick and Jerry Jorgensen.