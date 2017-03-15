OGDEN — Marjorie Ann Hibner, formerly from Charles City, was a resident of the Ogden Manor and passed peacefully on March 12, 2017, at 3:35 a.m.

Marjorie was born on Nov. 9, 1935, the daughter of Wayne Orville and Clara Ruth (Symes) Baker, who also had one son, Orville Wayne, who lived for 15 days and never left the hospital from birth, and three more daughters, Carolyn Ruth Stanbrough, Jean Marie Schwarzhoff, and Nancy Ellen Cambers (deceased).

On Feb. 20, 1955, she was married to Joseph Dean Hibner (deceased). Children include Debra Kay Miller (deceased), Alan Joe Hibner, Cindy Lee Huston, Barbara (Tana) Elaine Vynke, Linda Lou Stoned, Merlin Duane Hibner and Edward John Hibner.

Marjorie will be laid to final rest next to her husband and parents at the Rock Grove Cemetery in Nora Springs at a later date.