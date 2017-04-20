Betty Jean (Grap) Wegner, 85, of Clear Lake, went to Heaven on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Oakwood Care Center.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake with Reverend Robert Harting officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, Iowa.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake.

Betty Jean Grap was born March 14, 1932 in Shell Rock, Iowa to Lloyd and Minnie (Vestal) Grap. She received Lutheran Baptism in Shell Rock, Iowa and confirmed at Cross Lutheran Church, in Charles City. Betty graduated from Charles City High School in 1950. On February 13, 1953 she was united in marriage to Fred J. Wegner. For a while the couple was stationed in Selma, Alabama; when they returned to Iowa Fred and Betty farmed in Ionia where Betty was a homemaker. She sewed clothes for her three daughters, maintained a huge garden, canned, and raised her five children. In 1971 Fred and Betty moved to Clear Lake, where they owned “Fun Stuff” Ice Cream Parlor. Betty later worked for Hankenson Oil as a bookkeeper, and most recently at General Medicine until her retirement in 1993.

Betty and Fred enjoyed traveling and one of their fondest trips was to Malawi, Africa to visit their son, Paul and his family. She was known for her cooking and baking, especially her homemade pizza. Most of all, Betty loved her family and the time she could spend with them. They enjoyed how she made the holidays special and the days spent baking Christmas cookies. She was always only a phone call away for any care and advice and loved spending time and caring for her grandchildren. She always looked forward to the shopping weekends with her daughters and granddaughters, which is now a tradition. Betty found a way to look for the good in everyone and everything.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Fred David Wegner of Mason City, Pat (Bill) Wistey of Clear Lake, Leann (Jerry) Yakle of Mason City, Nancy (Matt) Brinkman of Clear Lake, and Paul (Kristi) Wegner of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Matt (Cara) Wegner, Lisa (Joby) Brogden, Rachel (Ryan) Ronan, Zach (Ashley) Wistey, Adam and Riley Jean Brinkman, Jason, Gabrielle, Luke, and Arianna Wegner; great-grandchildren, Ross, Claire, Ivy, and Johnny Wegner, Kallie Brogden, Reese and Ryland Ronan, and Bostin and Quinn Wistey; sister, Cleo O’Connor; sister-in-law, Eileen Wegner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, parents, and siblings, Eileen, Kenny, and Harlan.

Betty’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her Oakwood Care Center family for the love and care she received the last six years.

