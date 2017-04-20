David Allen Waters

‘

David “ Dave” Allen Waters, 69, Northwood, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A funeral service for Dave will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the First Lutheran Church, 309 North 9th Street, Northwood, with Reverend Judy Converse officiating. Military honor will be conducted at the church by members of Our Buddies VFW Post 6779, Northwood. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, at the Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 First Ave. South, and Northwood. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Dave was born in Charles City, Iowa, on September 16, 1947 to Merle Waters and Betty “Alice” (Nielsen) Waters. He graduated in 1965 from Charles City High School. He went on to attend NIACC before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He grew up loving sports, fishing, being outdoors, and of course bowling. In fact while serving in the Air Force, he bowled on the Air Force bowling team. After helping out at numerous bowling alleys growing up, he finally realized his dream of owning his own bowling alley. Over the 31 years of owning and operating the Nordic Lanes, he had so many great memories and cherished all of the family and friendships that came from it. He especially had a soft spot for the generation of kids that grew up at the Nordic, always taking an interest, helping them out, and joking around. He was always quick with a “Grandpa Dave” joke, as we call them. Family vacations were always important to him, whether it was going up north fishing with his folks or numerous trips to South Dakota with his kids and later, grand kids. He had just celebrated his 50 year anniversary of his lst 300 game he bowled on March 2, 1967. He had three documented perfect games in his lifetime.

Anyone who knows him knows he was a die-hard baseball fan! He loved collecting memorabilia and was quick to give any visitor a tour of his baseball room. His favorite player The Mick – Mickey Mantle so it was only fitting that he day he passed away was the anniversary of Mickey Mantle’s debut in the bigs!

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, almost 38 on April 28th to Linda (Steele) Waters of Northwood; their children, Michelle (Russel Zeglen) Ritzert of Mason City, Christina (Phillip) Rice of Marshfield, WI, and Michael (Desiree Castillo) Waters of Mason City, his grandchildren, Alex and Ben Ritzert, of Mason City, Zoey and Hayden Rice, of Marshfield, WI, and Sophia Waters, of Nora Springs; his siblings, Barb Waters, and Kevin Waters both of Cedar Falls, and Jim (Stacey) Waters of Granger; niece and nephew, Nathan and Erica Waters of Granger, and many brothers and sisters-in-law; his mother-in-law, Dona Steele of Charles City; as well as many other extended family members and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Alice (Nielsen) Waters; grandparents on both sides; and his father-in-law, Darrel Steele.

Whether at a softball, bowling or golf tournament, or making his way from person to person at the Nordic, he was always good for a story, smile and a laugh.