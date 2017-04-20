Scott Lee Rouse, 57, of Ankeny passed away on April 18, 2017. Scott was born to Patsy (Tudor) and Elliott “Duff” Rouse on October 15, 1959 in Charles City, Iowa.

Scott attended Kindergarten at Washington School, attended IC school through sixth grade and graduated from Charles City High School in 1978. He attended ISU in Ames, Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids and graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City with a degree in Information Technology.

Scott was employed by I.C.E. Technology working at the Boone Hospital in the IT Department.

Scott’s favorite hobby was watching and attending any Iowa State sport. He also enjoyed going to movies with his brothers. He loved getting together with family. His nieces and nephews were very special to him.

He is survived by his parents, Patsy and Duff, brothers Todd of Iowa City, Shawn (Shelley) of Ankeny, and sister Trisha (Kory) Weiss of Charles City. Nieces Callie (Keenan) Johnson of La Porte City and Nyah Rouse of Ankeny and nephews Nate Weiss of Charles City, Trey and Darien Rouse of Ankeny. His grandmother, Marjorie Tudor of Charles City and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Lee and Maxine Rouse and Elmer Tudor.

Per Scott’s request, there will be no memorial service. Dunn Funeral Home in Des Moines is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at the Columbus Hall (Knights of Columbus) in Charles City on May 13th, 2017 from 1-4 p.m..