Heather Sibbits, 37, of Greene, formerly Charles City, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at her home.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Heather May Sibbits was born October 10, 1979 in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, raised her children in Charles City and most recently made her home in Greene.

Living family members include her mother, Elaine Coblentz of Greene; two sons: Damian Sibbits of Charles City and Matthew Bakken of Greene; sister: Jennifer Sibbits with her two daughters, Kayla Kaiser and Morgan Hildahl; and sister, Ashley Sibbits of Charles City.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.